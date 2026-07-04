Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce gets ultimate MSG surprise

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in summer of 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding came with one unforgettable post-ceremony surprise—and New York couldn't miss it.

Moments after the couple exchanged vows on Friday, July 3, giant jumbotrons outside Madison Square Garden flashed the message, "JusT&T Married," giving a playful nod to the newlyweds' beloved initials.

The tribute was perfectly on brand for Swift and Kelce, who have long embraced their "TNT" nickname.

The Kansas City Chiefs star famously had matching "TNT" friendship bracelets made, while the couple also teased the initials in their engagement announcement, captioning the post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

According to People magazine, the bride and groom wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture designed by Jonathan Anderson, with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry completing Swift's bridal look.

The statement also revealed, "Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man." Family friend Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

The celebrations began the night before with an intimate rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden's Infosys Theatre, where guests including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper and Erin Andrews joined the festivities.

Behind the scenes, the iconic arena underwent a dramatic makeover. One source told PEOPLE they'd "never seen" Madison Square Garden "look so different."

As if the wedding buzz wasn't enough, Swift's representative also confirmed the couple donated $26 million this week to organisations including Feeding America, the ASPCA and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library—proving the celebrations extended well beyond the altar.