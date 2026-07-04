Ed Sheeran roasted over ‘wild' wedding look at Taylor Swift's ceremony

The ‘Shivers’ hitmaker wore turquoise, paisley-print silk suit paired with black Nike sneakers

Ed Sheeran’s choice of outfit for his friend Taylor Swift's wedding has been mocked by the fashion fans, with many also critcising his shoes.

The Perfect singer, 35, and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 34, attended the wedding of pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Fans were delighted to learn that the couple had finally tied the knot after Swift's publicist confirmed the news, with Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony according to DailyMail.

However, Sheeran grabbed the attention for his bizarre outfit. The Shivers hitmaker wore turquoise, paisley-print silk suit paired with black Nike sneakers featuring a blue swoosh on the side.

Underneath the suit jacket, he wore a white crewneck t-shirt.

Fans were quick to comment on his fashion choice, with one person saying he should never have been invited to the wedding because of his wild outfit.

‘Dude is a millionaire and couldn't afford to look good,' someone else typed.

One fan joked, 'My guy looks like a smiling bottle of Gatorade.'

Others also mocked his footwear. 'What's up with his shoes?' one person asked while another seconded, 'The sneakers.’

As for Taylor and Kelce's big day, Swift's brother, Austin Swift served as man of honour, while Travis's brother Jason Kelce, the retired NFL star was the best man.

Among the guests spotted arriving at the venue on a sweltering day, with temperatures topping 38 degrees Celsius, were Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and former US soccer star Abby Wambach.