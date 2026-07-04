Blake Lively, Taylor Swift friendship ends with popstar's marriage to Travis Kelce

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were conspicuously absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, and sources say their absence tells the full story of a friendship that has quietly but definitively come to an end.

While Swift celebrated her marriage to Kelce surrounded by hundreds of A-list guests in New York City, Lively, 38, and Reynolds, 49, were photographed roughly four and a half hours away in Lake Placid, New York, cheering on their six-year-old daughter Betty at a horse show.

Betty placed second in the competition. The couple also share daughters James, 11, and Inez, 9, and son Olin, 3.

The absence was not a surprise.

Multiple outlets confirmed last month that Lively had not been invited to the wedding, and a source close to Swift has now explained why in stark terms.

"Taylor's in a different place now and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace," an insider told Page Six .

"It's a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn't think it's something that's going to be fixed. As far as Taylor's concerned, their friendship is done."

The source described the breakdown not as the result of a single incident but as the accumulation of many.

"It wasn't one big thing, it was everything adding up. By the time Taylor was making decisions about the wedding and who she wanted there, she realized she just didn't want that kind of energy around something so important and it really was a turning point for her."

The unravelling began in 2025 when Swift was pulled into Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, who filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and their publicist, a lawsuit later dismissed, in which text messages between Lively and Swift were exposed.

In those messages, Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her "most trusted partners" and described herself as having "dragons" who protect those she fights for.

Swift was issued a subpoena to appear as a witness in May 2025 before it was later withdrawn, and further private messages between the two were unsealed in January 2026.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Swift "was just being a friend to Blake, and it's turned into something bigger than she ever expected. She never thought private messages would become public."

The two women have not been seen together since 2024, and Lively was notably absent from Swift's bachelorette celebrations last month.

Meanwhile, the wedding itself brought a remarkable reunion of its own.

Karlie Kloss, once a key member of Swift's inner circle before a reported falling-out, was among the guests, a sign that some friendships have been repaired.

The guest list also included Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson, Hugh Grant, Graham Norton, Ellie Goulding, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, and childhood best friend Abigail Anderson, among many others.

Adam Sandler officiated. Swift's brother Austin was man of honour, and Jason Kelce served as best man.

For Lively, it was a horse show in the Adirondacks. For Swift, it was the wedding of the century. The distance between the two, in every sense, could not be clearer.