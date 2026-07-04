Katie Price defends stepdad after his painful love life confession

The mother-of-five opens up about one of the most important aspects of her life in her new Sky documentary

Katie Price's stepfather has shared emotional insights into his relationship with the star, admitting he fears he may be partly to blame for her troubled love life.

For the unversed, the former glamour model has been married four times and engaged nine times, making her relationships a constant source of media attention and public interest.

The mother-of-five opens up about one of the most important aspects of her life in her new Sky documentary, admitting that she has ‘always been vulnerable and needy.'

Her family also features in the four-part series, where, at one point, her step-dad Paul admits he worries that his own actions may have shaped Katie's approach to relationships and love.

Paul married Katie’s mum Amy in 1988 when she was 10 years old.

In the documentary, he says: “She can never be on her own, she’s always got to have a man, and this is when I say to myself, ‘Have I done something wrong? Is it the way she’s been brought up?’"

‘Is it me is how she’s like [that]? Is it because I didn’t want to get that close?’ I didn’t want her to feel she’s got to be here to cuddle me or I didn’t want to feel like I’m taking over.”

It is pertinent to mention that Katie's biological father, Ray, left the family home when she was 4-year-old.

When the interviewer asked whether he had avoided trying to Katie’s real father, he replied: ‘If he not wanted to pretend to be her real dad, he replied: 'I wanted her dad to be the dad, and so I think that's where she's suffered.’

However, Paul blames himself, Katie has nothing but love and respect for her stepfather.

'Paul never made me feel like I am not his, never.'

Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, a four-part Sky Original series, will be available on Sky and streaming service now on July 8.