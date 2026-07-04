Was Amy Schumer invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner?

Amy Schumer teases fans with joke about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s invitation

Amy Schumer has made it abundantly clear she was not at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner, by pretending she was.

The comedian posted on Instagram on Thursday, 2 July: "Rehearsal dinner was sick. Who knows was she has planned for us tonight."

The tongue-in-cheek post was a playful nod to the frenzy surrounding Swift and Kelce's upcoming nuptials, which are now confirmed to be taking place in New York City.

Sources confirmed this week that guests were told Madison Square Garden is their meeting point, with the rehearsal dinner taking place on Thursday and the wedding itself expected on Friday, 3 July.

The secrecy surrounding the event has been extraordinary.

Insiders shared that the save the date was sent electronically and that guests were required to sign an NDA before receiving any details.

"Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided," one insider said.

"They are spending a lot of money, in the millions." Another source described the wedding's theme as "whimsical."

The couple have been together since 2023, when Kelce made his move during one of Swift's Eras Tour shows.

Their relationship became public when Swift turned up to support him at a Kansas City Chiefs game, though she later clarified that was far from their first date.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she told TIME in November 2023.

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Kelce described their connection to GQ in 2025 as entirely unplanned.

"Nothing I've ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with."

The pair got engaged that same year, and have since kept virtually every detail of their wedding plans away from the public, which has, if anything, only intensified interest in the whole affair.

Amy Schumer's post may be a joke, but it captures the mood perfectly. Everyone wants to know what happens next.