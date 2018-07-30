Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jul 30 2018
AAAmna Amir

Doctor who examined Nawaz in Adiala jail suffers heart attack

AAAmna Amir

Dr  Ejaz Qadeer of PIMS spearheaded a medical team that examined Nawaz Sharif (pictured) in Adiala Jail. Photo:file 

ISLAMABAD: The head of the five-member medical team that examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Adiala jail suffered a heart attack Sunday night, sources close to the matter told Geo News.

Dr Ejaz Qadeer of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), who conducted Nawaz’s medical checkup in the prison, was hospitalised last night after he suffered a heart attack. He is currently under treatment at the hospital’s Cardiac Centre, sources within PIMS said.

The sources informed that Dr Qadeer is a cardiac patient and has suffered a heart attack before as well. He was fitted with two stents in the past, they added.

The medical board for Nawaz’s checkup spearheaded by Dr Qadeer also comprised PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shajee Siddiqui, Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood.

Nawaz undergoes medical checkup at PIMS

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, who was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS’ cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government on Sunday, underwent a medical examination today, hospital sources said. 

Nawaz shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS hospital, cardiac ward declared sub-jail

PIMS cardiology department head Dr Naeem Malik and his team carried out a check-up of Sharif and conducted blood and sugar tests

Nawaz was admitted to PIMS' coronary care unit last night on doctors' advice, who examined him after he complained of chest pain. A notification issued later declared the medical facility's cardiac ward as a 'sub-jail'.

Earlier today, Nawaz's blood and urine samples were collected and he was administered insulin to bring his blood sugar levels under control. According to hospital sources, there has been slight improvement in the former premier's blood circulation. 

Latest

