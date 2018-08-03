Didn't take permission from Malala for movie, says Gul Makai director

Gul Makai is based on the life of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Gul Makai Instagram

Amjad Khan who will be directing the Malala Yousafzai biopic Gul Makai says he did not take permission from Yousafzai or her family for the film.

In an interview, the Indian film director said, "No, I haven't. But I think she and her family know that an Indian film director is making a film about her. But yes, I wish to show her the film once it is releasing."

He added that making a biopic on a person whose life story is out in the public.



While speaking about the research that went into making the film, Khan said he went through research for two years along with a Pakistani author before he finalised the script as he was quite extra cautious about everything.

"I have shown things exactly the way they happened, and yet it is not a documentary but a good watch. I had to find the balance as I had to be factually correct and at the same time entertain," he said.

However, he added he has decided to donate the first day worldwide theatrical collection of the film to Malala Fund to support the cause of children education.

The film features Reem Shaikh as Malala along with Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan and late Om Puri in a pivotal role will be released later this year.

