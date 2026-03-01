Dua Lipa declared 'Queen of Pop' after surprise performance at BRITs

Dua Lipa takes the stage at BRIT awards after skipping the red carpet

Dua Lipa sent fans into frenzy with a surprise performance at the BRITs on Saturday, February 28, after she skipped the red carpet.

The 30-year-old pop superstar took the stage to perform her hit song, Dance The Night, during producer Mark Ronson's set after the ceremony had already began and she was nowhere to be seen.

The Levitating hitmaker honoured the iconic producer behind many hit pop songs ranging from Amy Winehouse to Billie Eilish.

During the ceremony, Ronson was honoured with an accolade for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and Lipa was joined by Lily Allen, and RAYE for a medley tribute of his songs Uptown Funk, Back to Black, as well as Electricity.

Fans, who missed the Fever songstress' live performances, excitedly shared the videos of her performance on social media, declaring that the "queen of pop is back!"

One X user wrote, "SHE JUST RENEWED HER POP GIRL LICENSE OH MY GOD," and "BRITs saved the best for last," another declared.

Many echoed that the "BRITs are not possible without dua lipa."