 
Geo News

Dua Lipa declared 'Queen of Pop' after surprise performance at BRITs

Dua Lipa takes the stage at BRIT awards after skipping the red carpet

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 01, 2026

Dua Lipa takes the stage at BRIT awards after skipping the red carpet
Dua Lipa takes the stage at BRIT awards after skipping the red carpet

Dua Lipa sent fans into frenzy with a surprise performance at the BRITs on Saturday, February 28, after she skipped the red carpet.

The 30-year-old pop superstar took the stage to perform her hit song, Dance The Night, during producer Mark Ronson's set after the ceremony had already began and she was nowhere to be seen.

The Levitating hitmaker honoured the iconic producer behind many hit pop songs ranging from Amy Winehouse to Billie Eilish. 

During the ceremony, Ronson was honoured with an accolade for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and Lipa was joined by Lily Allen, and RAYE for a medley tribute of his songs Uptown Funk, Back to Black, as well as Electricity.

Fans, who missed the Fever songstress' live performances, excitedly shared the videos of her performance on social media, declaring that the "queen of pop is back!"

One X user wrote, "SHE JUST RENEWED HER POP GIRL LICENSE OH MY GOD," and "BRITs saved the best for last," another declared.

Many echoed that the "BRITs are not possible without dua lipa."

Jim Carrey's shocking Paris transformation sparks Kris Jenner rumours
Jim Carrey's shocking Paris transformation sparks Kris Jenner rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio decides to skip Actor Awards after BAFTAs snub
Leonardo DiCaprio decides to skip Actor Awards after BAFTAs snub
Bruno Mars leaves wedding bells ringing after releasing 'The Romantic'
Bruno Mars leaves wedding bells ringing after releasing 'The Romantic'
Ethan Hawke calls latest Oscar nod gratifying career milestone
Ethan Hawke calls latest Oscar nod gratifying career milestone
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the ONE message that changed her life forever
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares the ONE message that changed her life forever
'Scream' movies: Don't miss these must re-watch moments
'Scream' movies: Don't miss these must re-watch moments
How Margot Robbie's old neighborhood inspires Raye's new song
How Margot Robbie's old neighborhood inspires Raye's new song
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Graham Norton confirms date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Graham Norton confirms date