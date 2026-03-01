Kelly Osbourne attends BRITs with mom Sharon as late dad Ozzy is honoured

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne walk the BRITs red carpet together ahead of Ozzy tribute

Kelly Osbourne walked the BRITs red carpet with her mom Sharon Osbourne on Saturday, February 28, where her late father Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured for his lasting legacy.

The 41-year-old singer and actress appeared at the ceremony in matching black outfits at the Co-Op Live in Manchester.

Kelly donned a strapless dress with a fur coat over her shoulders, while Sharon sported a tuxedo-style frock with a bowtie draped untied from her neck.

The British award show will present the Black Sabbath frontman with a Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously, for his legendary contribution to Rock music.

Kelly and Sharon’s red carpet outing comes after the Prince of Darkness’ daughter addressed harsh comments about her recent drastic weight loss.

Kelly took to social media and shared an Instagram Story, which read, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are. No one deserves this sort of abuse! This too shall pass, but like, holy f---.”

The social media story in February was not the first time she addressed her weight loss comments. Previously in December, she made a video saying, “I’m just here to say, what do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now? The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that.”