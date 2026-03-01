Harry Styles raises expectations for comeback era with BRITs performance

Harry Styles performs 'Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally.' song live at BRIT awards

Harry Styles took the stage and blew away the crowd at the BRIT awards on Saturday, February 28, as he made live debut of upcoming album Kiss, All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The 32-year-old singer performed his single Aperture at the award show at Co-Live in Manchester, with elaborate choreography and delighted fans all over the world.

Videos from the show went viral over social media which showed the audience dancing and singing along to the One Direction alum as he danced around the stage with a group of talented dancers, singing all the while.

The Fine Line hitmaker's BRITs 2026 performance marked his first from the new era, after Harry's House came out in 2023.

Styles' new album is scheduled to be released on March 6, and fans can hardly wait.

Reacting to the performance, fans on X wrote, "I AM IN SHOCKKKKKKK IT WAS SO GREAT I AM SPEECHLESS," and "He killed this performance I'm so proud of him literally crying rn."

A third chimed in, "we will gonna have so much fuuuun ath[sic] the conncerts[sic], looking forward to dance!" referring to Styles' upcoming tour which kicks off on March 6.