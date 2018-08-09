Actress Madiha Shah accused of abducting, drugging 22-year-old youngster

LAHORE: A 22-year-old who was disappeared from Lahore's Makkah Colony was found in actress Madiha Shah's house, Geo News reported Thursday.



The family of the youngster, identified as Ahmed, has registered a case over his disappearance in Factory Area police station.

Ahmed was finally found in the house of Madiha Shah, and his family alleged that the actress abducted and drugged him.

However, the allegations were negated by Ahmed, who shared that he was working at the actress' house.

In a video message, Madiha Shah clarified that Ahmed had been working as her driver since last 10 months. However, he had left the job in the middle and became a taxi driver.

Ahmed's family, on the other hand, stole his rickshaw and beat him up. He ran away from the house and became her driver once again.

Ahmed wasn't going to his house due to his own free will. He used to say that his family members will be more violent towards him if he goes home, she remarked, adding that Ahmed even confessed to the police that he was not kidnapped.

She even alleged that Ahmed's family used to blackmail him for money.