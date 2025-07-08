 
Denise Richards did not want Aaron Phypers divorce: Report

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have split after 7 years of marriage

Web Desk
July 08, 2025

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have reportedly parted ways.

According to the latest report of Us Weekly, the actress confessed during an interview that she never want to go through a divorce again.

She reflected on the time when she divorced actor Charlie Sheen in 2006.

“After the divorce I went through with their dad,” she began.

Denise also added, “It’s not fun. It’s really kind of awful,”

She shares daughters, Sami Sheen and Lola Rose Sheen, with Charlie Sheen. The couple got married on June 15, 2002.

She further explained, “I mean, that’s why you get married, you have to work through stuff. But if it’s a boyfriend, I think it’s a little easier … to walk out the door. But when you make that commitment, I think it is important to work through whatever it is.”

In conclusion, she admitted at the time, “I don’t want to ever go through it again. It’s not fun.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers on September 8, 2018, in a private ceremony in Malibu.

