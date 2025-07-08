Kris Jenner gets emotional on granddaughter's birthday

Kris Jenner wishes Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope 13th birthday

Kris Jenner penned an emotional birthday wish for her granddaughter Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Krish posted a carousel of photos of Penelope as she turns 13-years-old.

In the caption, Kris wrote she "can't believe” her granddaughter has entered teenage.

The Kardashians momager wrote, “My beautiful granddaughter Penelope is officially a teenager!! I can’t believe you are 13 today!”

“P you are such a smart, strong, confident, kind, fun, and amazing girl…” Kris added. “You’re the best daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, cousin, and niece, and you make all of us so proud every single day.”

Kris went on to add, “You already have the most amazing sense of style and such a creative spirit. Getting to watch you grow into this amazing young lady has been one of the greatest blessings of my life and being your Grandmother is a gift I cherish every single day.”

“The world is yours my sweet P, and I love you beyond words!!” the reality tv star concluded.

Notably, Kourtney, the mother of Penelope, also dropped a comment under the post, writing, “My baby girl is 13.”

Kourtney Kardashian shares Penelope with ex-partner Scott Disick along with Mason and Reign.