Anne Hathaway lifts the curtain on celebrity parenting

Anne Hathaway's raw parenting confession comes to light

Anne Hathaway recently got candid and opened up about life at home with her two children.

While giving an interview to Vogue for their August cover, the 42-year-old American actress revealed that she makes sure to hang out with her kids, 9-year-old Jonathan and 5-year-old Jack, when she is not busy with work.

Hathaway, who shares both her kids with husband Adam Shulman, talked about her family’s favourite activities by saying, "Uno games, baking when there's time, teaching the kids to dribble a basketball in the apartment without upsetting the neighbours.”

Notably, while conversing with PORTER in 2023, the mother of two discussed choosing a private life with her boys and went on to admit that she took this decision after learning about a child’s basic right to have a safe space for their growth.

"It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health – I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me,” the Interstellar star explained at that time.

“My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives,” Anne Hathaway noted.