 
Geo News

Here's how Anna Kendrick kept new romance under wraps for months

Anna Kendrick has reportedly become enamoured with a new man

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Photo: Anna Kendrick prefers to keep new romance low key: Source
Photo: Anna Kendrick prefers to keep new romance low key: Source

Anna Kendrick has reportedly welcomed a new man in her life. 

This man is none other than the comedian Alex Edelman, as per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine. 

Sharing more insights about Anna's new relationship dynamics, a source told the outlet that Anna prefers to keep her life lowkey. 

Hence, it has not gotten to people's attention that Alex and her have been going out for a while.

“Anna’s very private, though,” a source began and explained, “They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”

“It doesn’t seem casual,” the source confirmed and signed off from the chat. 

This is the actress's first romance ever since she called it quits with Bill Hader in 2022 after a relationship of two years.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion