Here's how Anna Kendrick kept new romance under wraps for months

Anna Kendrick has reportedly welcomed a new man in her life.

This man is none other than the comedian Alex Edelman, as per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine.

Sharing more insights about Anna's new relationship dynamics, a source told the outlet that Anna prefers to keep her life lowkey.

Hence, it has not gotten to people's attention that Alex and her have been going out for a while.

“Anna’s very private, though,” a source began and explained, “They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.”

“It doesn’t seem casual,” the source confirmed and signed off from the chat.

This is the actress's first romance ever since she called it quits with Bill Hader in 2022 after a relationship of two years.