Christina Haack manifests 'bigger & better' projects at 42

Christina Haack pens special note ahead of turning 42

Christina Haack marked her 42nd birthday with a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Haack shared a photo of herself in a bikini.

Alongside the picture, the HGTV star penned a sweet note bidding farewell to 41 and manifesting love in 42.

Haack wrote, “41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done.”

She went on to add, “42- i’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself…”

“love & adventures with my guy and FUN with my family and friends… a new season of shooting , bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual / wisdom coaching with my girl….” she added.

“and of course what I’m most exited for- @clecacheechampagne … cheers to cancer season,” Haack concluded.

Christina Haack, who is set to celebrate her 42nd birthday on July 9, 2025, received tons of early wishes in the comments section.

One wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN HERSELF.”

“Love to see it. Congrats,” another added.