Nelly, Ashanti share rules that keep their marriage going strong

Nelly and Ashanti share principles they live by to keep marriage strong

Nelly and Ashanti are sticking to tried and tested principles to keep their marriage strong.

The couple have begun a new reality show about their lives titled Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together.

For the unversed, the couple first met and got together in 2003. They broke up in 2013 and got back together in 2023 and tied the knot secretly three months later.

They welcomed son KK, whose full name is Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, in July 2024.

Now, they’re sharing what keeps their marriage going strong.

"Just try to do the right thing with one another, man," Nelly told People

Sharing another rule, he laid emphasis on listening and said, "You definitely want to listen, definitely want to hear people. I think if you can bear it down to the facts, sometimes the facts may not be in your favor. And that's a hard thing to find a foundation about."

"It is like, 'Yo, okay, well, this is not making me look good.' But I'm willing to say, 'You're right about that, but this is how that made me feel.' And you got to be able to take the good with the bad in that conversation," he explained.

Ashanti echoed Nelly's statement, noting that communication is "extremely important," especially when they’re traveling and one of them is "on the other side of the world."