 
Geo News

Nicholas Hoult reveals what Brad Pitt said when he 'stuttered'

Nicholas Hoult met Brad Pitt and the actor had a message for him

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Nicholas Hoult recalls stuttering when he met Brad Pitt
Nicholas Hoult recalls stuttering when he met Brad Pitt

Nicholas Hoult was starstruck in a rare meeting with Brad Pitt.

Hoult met Pitt at the Venice Film Festival and was so starstruck that he "stuttered" and couldn’t say anything meaningful to the F1 star.

"He's also just given, for me, so many iconic brilliant performances," Hoult said during his appearance on Dax Shepard’s Arm Chair Expert podcast.

"I was like, oh, you had things you could have said to him, but my brain wasn't working. I just stood there like a lemon," he continued.

The Superman star shared that Pitt had seen his famous show The Great and praised his performance as Catherine the Great's husband Peter.

"He'd seen The Great and really liked it, and then was just like, 'Hey, the show's really funny. You're funny,'" Hoult said.

"He was pretty lovely," added the Nosferatu star.

Hoult is currently promoting upcoming big budgeted DC film Superman. He stars as supervillain Lex Luthor in the James Gunn film, which also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

During the Superman press tour, the Warm Bodies star revealed that he too auditioned for the titular superhero. 

Despite that, he’s all praise for his costar David Corenswet, who plays the beloved icon in the new film.

He hailed David for his "charisma, his idiosyncrasies," and added, "He is what he idolizes, that silver screen era of acting and musicals."

Nicholas Hoult starring Superman will hit theaters on July 11.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing date locked in after shocking conviction
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Kesha spills Korean skin care technique for 'gorgeous' skin
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
Julie Chrisley gets emotional about painful prison time away from kids
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
John Cleese reveals different side of himself in new project
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
'Superman' star looks back at his audition for film
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Candace Cameron gets honest about 'rough season' in her marriage
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion
Sharon Osbourne promises big reveal post 'Black Sabbath' reunion