James Gunn makes big statement about Marvel film

James Gunn says 'Superman' is his first 'superhero' movie

James Gunn is the director of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. However, in a recent interview, he stated that it's not a "superhero" film.



In an interview with GamesRadar+, the filmmaker said, "In one way, though, it's weird, because you say I've made superhero movies with Marvel, but I really didn't."

He continued, "Guardians were space adventurers. They really weren't superheroes. They didn't have secret identities or masks or costumes, or they had superpowers, but they weren't really superpowers. They were just the powers of wherever they were from."

Before Superman, James made The Suicide Squad in the new DC. However, in his view, it's too not a superhero movie.

"So I think that, really, in a lot of ways, this is my first superhero movie, because even the Suicide Squad were supervillains," he added. "So that brought in a bunch of challenges in itself. Because superheroes, everything I do comes from a place of, 'Well, what if this was real?'"

"You know, if I started telling the story of Rocket Raccoon, 'What if Rocket Raccoon was real? How would he exist? Where would he come from?" the co-DC head noted.

"And with this, 'What if Superman was real? What are his beliefs? What is his relationship with his girlfriend like? What is his relationship to the government like?' So it really was coming from that place."

"It comes from the place of, what if Superman was real? Like for me, even as a little kid, I'm always like, 'What's with the glasses? How is that a disguise?'"

"Now, I know some people are like, 'Well, suspension of disbelief, he's a superhero. He has a cape.' But I'm like, 'I don't know. I think there's a reason for the cape. It's because he looks cool.' How do glasses hide his identity? James concluded.

Superman will hit the cinemas on July 11.