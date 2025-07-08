Jack Nicholson back in the game with face from the past?

Jack Nicholson has new reason to stay up after dark

Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson is making waves again and this time by taking late-night calls from his ex, who is suddenly back in his life.

An insider told Radar Online that the 88-year-old retired American actor is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Lara Flynn Boyle.

Nicholson lives in real estate investor Donald Ray Thomas’ mansion and has stayed there since 2008.

He thinks about the one that got away and his inner circle claimed that living a quiet life has made him feel emotionally close to Boyle again.

The insider shared, "They have been back in touch for a while, and Jack is being careful about not scaring her off. Among the first things he asks is if Lara is free."

Per the source, the couple dated for almost 20 years but Nicholson “tried to erase her during the filming of The Shining and Batman."

However, despite their strange relationship in the past, the Chinatown star’s rekindling relationship with the 55-year-old ex is a glaring sign of her importance in his life.

"But it's also a little bittersweet because he mourns how good the two of them had it back then. They always had plenty of fun. He's saying it had not faded and that they'd hoped they'd find their way back to each other someday,” the source quipped.

“She checks in on him nearly every day and a lot of the time their calls will last an hour or more. Jack would come alive when he heard her voice,” the insider noted in a concluding remark.