Blur’s Damon Albarn drops bombshell about Oasis reunion tour

Blur’s Damon Albarn recently got candid about attending the Oasis reunion tour.

The 57-year-old English singer and songwriter gave an interview to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, where he opened up about the Oasis Live ’25 tour, which kicked off with their first show on July 4 at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK.

Responding to the question, Albarn said, “The Oasis reunion? Two years ago I was prophetic when I said that they would do it and that the road was level. Well, you can’t think that two brothers can’t reconcile, sooner or later. It’s a good thing, the way I see it.”

When the interviewer asked him about attending their shows,he laughingly replied, “No, I’m literally too busy.”

Notably, both musical bands Oasis and Blur had many fights and called each other names during the 1990s. Their biggest clash happened in 1995 when Oasis released the song Roll with It on the same day that Blur released Country House.

However, Blur, led by Albarn, got the No. 1 spot on the U.K. Singles Chart and people called the feud the 1995 “Battle of Britpop.”

It is pertinent to mention that the relationship between Blur and the Gallaghers has settled significantly, as they collaborated on the 2017 song We Got The Power.