'Indian bhabi' Sania Mirza wishes Pakistanis on Independence Day

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is known for her cheeky comments, wished her Pakistani fans in her unique way.

Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, wished 'Pakistani fans and friends' as the country celebrates its 71st Independence Day.

In a social media post, she wrote: "Happy Independence Day to my Pakistani fans and friends !! best wishes and love from your Indian Bhabi"

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are also expecting their first child.



The sports personalities had shared the news with her fans on social media, adding that they are 'really excited to enter the new phase of their lives.'



"We have been thinking about it for a while and look forward to our journey as parents InshaAllah .. when we found out we were ecstatic, needless to say, our families are overwhelmed and super happy and we wanted to share this amazing news with all our fans and well-wishers,” said Shoaib.

Sania also expressed her joy at beginning her journey as a parent.