John Cena urges ‘young' WWE stars to ‘make an impact'

John Cena is set to retire from WWE and wants young stars ‘to make an impact’

John Cena wants the spotlight of WWE to stay on the upcoming young stars as he retires in December.

After the 45-year-old’s farewell tour concludes, he would be retiring from his in-ring career, and he believes the timing is perfect.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said: "I remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I'd never get a chance, and then when I did I came up with a young, hungry class.”

"I think if I hang around any longer than now, I'm just taking a time away from those young guys who can [get] the next chance to make an impact,” the wrestler turned actor mentioned.

"It's time, man, it's time,” he added with a tone of epiphany.

Cena, who is also set to face Logan Paul at WWE’s Clash in Paris live event on August 31, admitted he doesn’t want to "start dwelling" on his career just yet.

"What a ride it's been! WWE moves really fast - it's like you guys, we always do shows. Very rarely do we have time to look in the rearview mirror,” he said.

The Peacemaker star continued, "Now that I'm in the farewell tour, the last thing I wanna do is start dwelling on moments that might have been.”

"In January, I'm gonna look in the review and eflect on all of this, but I wanna have my feet on the ground and enjoy all the moments the audience gives me for this last 11 [appearances],” he told the host and viewers of the program.

"I've done a tonne of stuff in my career, I've been in front of some crazy crowds. But I've never been in front of the crowd that our current roster calls 'the greatest crowd in WWE history' in Lyon, France,” John Cena concluded.