Karan Johar and Usman Khan. Photo: File

Bollywood director Karan Johar was left ‘speechless’ by his Pakistani lookalike.

Twitter user Usman Khan tweeted a photo to the director and said that many have claimed that he looks like him.

The tweet soon went viral and KJo responded to it.



“Few tweets leave me speechless….this is one of them,” he said.

Several Twitter users were also surprised by the resemblance between the two. Here's what they had to say: