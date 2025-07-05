Jensen Ackles drops truth bomb about what his daughter can't watch

Jensen Ackles bans his daughter from watching his hit show

Jensen Ackles just got candid and revealed that he does not want his daughter Justice to watch The Boys.

In a recent catch-up with PEOPLE magazine to promote his latest series, Countdown, the 47-year-old actor and musician shared that his 12-year-old daughter, Justice, is pleading with him to let her watch The Boys, the Amazon Prime Video show in which he plays the role of Soldier Boy.

Without clarifying why he has not allowed her yet to watch the famous satirical superhero drama series, Ackles said she can entertain herself with this particular show in her 30s but he will not allow it now when she is close to watching him as Dean Winchester in the CW show Supernatural.

"The Boys? I don't ever want her watching that. She can come to me when she's in her 30s and talk to me about The Boys,” he asserted.

"My 12-year-old, I think I've got some cool cred with her, not just because of what I do, but because of who I know sometimes. And I think that's given me a lot of credit, not only with her, but with her friends, which is key,” The Winchesters star noted.

It is pertinent to mention that other than Ackles, the father of three children, Justice and twins Zeppelin and Arrow, 8, whom he shares with his wife, Danneel Ackles.