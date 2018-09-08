Sania Mirza's #NotABabyShower party is adorable

Tennis sensation and mom-to-be Sania Mirza shared her fun time in a pyjama party with her friends on Instagram with hashtag ‘#NotABabyShower’.



"We come in all shapes and sizes but these are all my constants... thank you guys," Sania wrote on Instagram. She also used the hashtags #PyjamaParty and #NotABabyShower in her post.

The pictures show Sania and her sister, Anam, dressed in animal pyjama sets.

Sania chose a green-colored elephant set, Anam wore a pink bunny one.



Other pictures highlight the special arrangements made for a fun night which included a movie and live performances.

Here's a video showing Sania cutting a cake. She also gave a special shout out to husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. "Missed you @realshoaibmalik but duty comes first," she wrote on Instagram.

The pictures, as expected, are collecting hundreds of 'likes' from Sania's fans.



Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are expecting their first child in October.