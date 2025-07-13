'White Lotus' star on top as potential Bond girls

Director Denis Villeneuve finds next Bond girl

Sydney Sweeney is being considered the next Bond girl.

Director Denis Villeneuve is reportedly looking to cast his friend Sydney Sweeney in the long-awaited new instalment in the 007 franchise, The Sun reported on Sunday.

The White Lotus actress, 27, also has backing from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for her casting as Amazon acquired MGM Studios—which holds the Bond rights—in 2022 for $8.5 billion.

"Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond," an insider told the publication.

"Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise," the publication quoted the source.

The source revealed further that the director and the actress "have hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise."

Besides the next Bond girl, speculation also continues around who will be the new James Bond.

Coral Bookmakers recently updated odds with Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, emerging as the current frontrunner. Dunkirk actor Jack Lowden and White Lotus alum Theo James are also among the top contenders.