Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes reveals long-term intention with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes has claimed he's in it with JoJo Siwa for the long haul.

The Love Island star, 32, made the admission in a recent interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine.

“Life has an unexpected way of bringing two people together, and this feels like that,” Hughes said of meeting the Dance Moms alum, 22, on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

“We were meant to cross paths… We keep saying to each other it was serendipity. Life handed me a blessing in my lap.”

At another point in the interview, Hughes also confessed his intention to marry his new girlfriend, adding that he has already told Siwa he loves her.

"I can’t explain it, but it’s a safe love. It’s like a natural high. I’d love to marry her,” Hughes added.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day… We’d have a proper English wedding, and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress.”

The reality star continued, "We both want kids. We come from loving families. My mum loves her. She’s my best friend. I love that she’s the person I have to do nothing with and still have the best time. That’s everything to me.”

The couple, who first met while filming Celebrity Big Brother UK in April, confirmed their relationship on June 2.

Hughes added that they haven't discussed moving in together yet, but he's willing “to jump on planes” and travel to wherever she is and that he’s written her “love letters.”