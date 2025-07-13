Justin Bieber wanted to split from ex-manager Scooter Braun 'for so long'

Justin Bieber 'fully free' from former manager Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber's latest album is being hailed as a reflection of his newfound "creative freedom" from his former manager, Scooter Braun.

The Grammy winner, 31, released his seventh studio album Swag on Friday, marking his first full-length release in four years—and the first since ending his 15-year-long business relationship with Braun, 44, in 2023.

“Breaking away from Scooter Braun and his team has been something that Justin has wanted for so long, and now that he’s fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world,” a source told Rolling Stone in a piece published on Saturday.

The insider noted the shift in Bieber's new 21-track album, which reflects his personal journey.

“Having full creative freedom, sadly, is something new for him as an artist,” the source continued. “Not having to stress about creating the perfect single, or perfect album, allowed for him to create the best body of music he’s ever made.”

They added that Bieber, for the first time, didn’t have “additional voices trying to steer him in a certain direction.”

"This is the most pure version of Justin we’ve ever seen musically. This is the first time in Justin’s career where he’s been able to have 100% creative freedom, which is why the music is so honest and vulnerable.”

Braun also showed his support for Bieber's new music on Saturday, calling his Swag album “beautiful” and "raw."

Their separation also involved a financial settlement. Sources confirmed to People Magazine that Bieber recently agreed to repay $26 million to Braun—part of an advance he received from AEG Presents for his canceled 2022 Justice tour, which Braun’s company, HYBE, had initially covered. Bieber will also pay an additional $5.5 million to cover unpaid commissions.