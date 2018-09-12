Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 12 2018
Meera will determine when she acts with Shah Rukh Khan

Wednesday Sep 12, 2018

Pakistani actress Meera tweeted on Wednesday that she would determine when she would star in a movie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

“I was once asked by an LA Times reporter if you are a superstar when will @iamSRK [Shah Rukh Khan] act with you? I said no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself. I own myself and I will determine when I want to act with him.”

Meera has used the social networking website to speak of her future acting plans. In a tweet posted on August 1, Meera called on her loyal fans to encourage and tweet to Universal Studios in Hollywood to consider her for their upcoming film projects.


