Meera will determine when she acts with Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistani actress Meera tweeted on Wednesday that she would determine when she would star in a movie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.



“I was once asked by an LA Times reporter if you are a superstar when will @iamSRK [Shah Rukh Khan] act with you? I said no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself. I own myself and I will determine when I want to act with him.”

Meera has used the social networking website to speak of her future acting plans. In a tweet posted on August 1, Meera called on her loyal fans to encourage and tweet to Universal Studios in Hollywood to consider her for their upcoming film projects.





