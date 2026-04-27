 
Geo News

‘Devil Wears Prada 2' Meryl Streep reacts to surprise from on‑screen daughter

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ actress Meryl Streep moved by message from child co‑star

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

‘Devil Wears Prada 2&apos; Meryl Streep reacts to surprise from on‑screen daughter

The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress Meryl Streep was moved to tears during a French television interview when she received a surprise video message from Jennifer Lawn Lejeune.

Lejeune played her daughter in the 1982 Holocaust drama Sophie’s Choice.

Appearing on Journal de 20 heures alongside Stanley Tucci to promote the highly anticipated sequel of Devil Wears Prada, Streep was handed a tablet by host Laurent Delahousse.

Her expression shifted from calm to stunned as she realized she was watching Lejeune, who portrayed Eva Zawistowska in Alan J. Pakula’s searing film.

Lejeune recalled the bond she shared with Streep on set in her own interview for 20 heures, saying, “I even told my mother that [Streep] was my favorite mother, because Meryl Streep was always nice to me and playing with me.”

‘Devil Wears Prada 2 Meryl Streep reacts to surprise from on‑screen daughter

Streep’s eyes welled with tears as she clutched her chest, asking, “That’s the child?”

When told it was indeed Lejeune, now living in Paris, she exclaimed, “Oh my God, that’s amazing.”

She thanked the host for what she called “a gift,” adding, “Journalists never give me gifts!”

Lejeune, who later married a French national and now works in finance, recalled the harrowing shoot of the film’s defining scene: Sophie’s devastating choice at Auschwitz.

Though expected to be filmed once, the moment was repeated 13 times, leaving the young actress convinced “it was the end of the world.”

She credited her bond with Streep for helping her tap into the raw emotion.

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian weighs in on Billy Ray Cyrus relationship
Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian weighs in on Billy Ray Cyrus relationship
Pedro Pascal fights back tears at ‘Mandalorian and Grogu' event ahead of release
Pedro Pascal fights back tears at ‘Mandalorian and Grogu' event ahead of release
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with 'random' open mic performance ahead of OR3
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with 'random' open mic performance ahead of OR3
Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason
Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason
Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of 1st child with Jada Wallace, his 4th overall
Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of 1st child with Jada Wallace, his 4th overall
Nedra Talley, last Ronette behind the song 'Be My Baby,' dead at 80
Nedra Talley, last Ronette behind the song 'Be My Baby,' dead at 80
Madonna previews new era with surprise set at 'The Abbey'
Madonna previews new era with surprise set at 'The Abbey'
Anne Hathaway won't trade Oscars for Grammys after ‘Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway won't trade Oscars for Grammys after ‘Mother Mary'