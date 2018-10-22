Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 22 2018
By
Sohail Imran

Former Olympian Tauqeer Dar asked to coach Pakistan hockey team

By
Sohail Imran

Monday Oct 22, 2018

 Tauqeer Dar /file photo 

LAHORE: Former Olympian Tauqeer Dar has been approached to coach the men’s national hockey team, a month after Dutchman Roelant Oltmans stepped down from the post.

Dar, who was part of the winning Pakistan side in 1984 Summer Olympics, told Geo News that he has been asked by the team manager Hasan Sardar to assume the coaching responsibilities.

“I have [old relations] with Hasan Sardar, I cannot refuse him,” said Dar, adding however that he would not take up the post in haste.

The 54-year old said he would speak with Sardar after the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. He added that he would first try to persuade the manager to not appoint him as the coach.

But if he does not agree then I would take on the coaching responsibilities, Dar added.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation will formally announce Dar's appointment as the head coach once the talks are finalised, sources familiar with the matter said. 

Pakistan lost to India but won their fixture against South Korea in the Champions Trophy, which is being held in Muscat, Oman from October 18-28. 

