Monday Apr 01 2019
By
AFP

Grammy-nominated US rapper Nipsey Hussle fatally shot: report

By
AFP

Monday Apr 01, 2019

Bet/Meron Menghistab

WASHINGTON: Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in the US city of Los Angeles on Sunday, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.

A Los Angeles police department spokesperson could not confirm the deceased victim's name but told AFP that a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon had killed one person and wounded two others.

The shooter is still at large, the spokesperson said.

Just hours earlier, Hussle had tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Long part of the underground rap circuit, the 33-year-old rapper struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for $100 each.

He was nominated for Best Rap Album for Victory Lap, his first formal album that finally dropped last February after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap's woman of the moment Cardi B.

