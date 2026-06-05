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Venezuela Fury's husband Noah Price flaunts expensive cars after donation plea

The newly-weds tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the Royal Chapel of St. John
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

It comes after The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, won hearts online with her latest PDA-filled photos
It comes after The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, won hearts online with her latest PDA-filled photos 

Venezuela Fury's husband, Noah Price, showed off his £150,000 car collection in an Instagram post on Thursday, just weeks after asking fans to send him money.

The newly-weds tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the Royal Chapel of St. John.

Since then, the couple has been painting the town red, sharing loved-up honeymoon pictures from the romantic getaway.

After moving into their new static caravan together, Noah didn't miss the chance to show off his and Venezuela's matching Land Rovers.

In a post on Instagram, he showed off his Land Rover Defender 90, which can cost between £15,000 and £30,000, and Land Rover Defender 90 Works V8, which can cost up to £115,000.

The luxury vehicles stand in stark contrast to Noah's recent attempts to boost his bank balance during a recent TikTok live video.

During the broadcast, which attracted around 20,000 fans, he asked fans for support through online gifts and likes.

It comes after The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, won hearts online with her latest PDA-filled photos and videos shared on social media, including clips of the couple dancing to Beyoncé hit song Crazy in Love.

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