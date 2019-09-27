Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 27 2019
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 27, 2019

Photo: Variety

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she got involved in the Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct investigation because she felt “it was time.”

The actress, who worked in Weinstein-produced movies such as Emma and Shakespeare in Love, spoke to the Today show about her experience. Even though Paltrow said she was scared, “I really felt like it was time,” she explained.

Paltrow came into the spotlight recently after journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor revealed in their recently published book that Paltrow was a “crucial source” when investigating the Weinstein scandal.

“I also having a teenage daughter, who is the love of my life,” Paltrow told the host of the show, “I worry about her going into the workplace, and feeling like if there was ever a chance that, you know, there could be a cultural shift on this stuff, I wanted to participate in it.”

The actress further added that she felt “proud” to have played a “small part in it”.

Kantor and Twohey separately told the Today Show: “Gwyneth was actually one of the first people to get on the phone, and she was determined to help this investigation even when Harvey Weinstein showed up to a party at her house early.”

A 2017 New York Times report accused the movie producer of decades of sexually assaulted and harassing women. Weinstein is to go on trial next year.

More From Entertainment:

Zia Mohyeddin honoured with Pakistan Society’s Jinnah Medal at Lincoln’s Inn

Zia Mohyeddin honoured with Pakistan Society’s Jinnah Medal at Lincoln’s Inn

 Updated 3 hours ago
Baby Archie likes to flirt, reveals mom Meghan Markle

Baby Archie likes to flirt, reveals mom Meghan Markle

 Updated yesterday
Ashton Kutcher takes back ‘snarky comment’ on Demi Moore’s memoir

Ashton Kutcher takes back ‘snarky comment’ on Demi Moore’s memoir

 Updated yesterday
Mahira Khan to spread magic at Paris Fashion Week

Mahira Khan to spread magic at Paris Fashion Week

 Updated yesterday
British royals' biggest Indian fan dies

British royals' biggest Indian fan dies

 Updated yesterday
Marvel's Kevin Feige to produce new 'Star Wars' film

Marvel's Kevin Feige to produce new 'Star Wars' film

 Updated yesterday
German model’s bizarre walk goes viral

German model’s bizarre walk goes viral

Updated yesterday
Keanu Reeves to make a comeback in ‘Matrix 4’

Keanu Reeves to make a comeback in ‘Matrix 4’

 Updated 2 days ago
Meera undergoes 'major surgery' at Dubai hospital

Meera undergoes 'major surgery' at Dubai hospital

 Updated 2 days ago
Opera star Placido Domingo withdraws from all future Met performances

Opera star Placido Domingo withdraws from all future Met performances

 Updated 2 days ago
Selena Gomez opens up about getting exploited and having trust issues

Selena Gomez opens up about getting exploited and having trust issues

 Updated 2 days ago
Royal baby Archie meets South Africa's Archbishop Tutu

Royal baby Archie meets South Africa's Archbishop Tutu

 Updated 2 days ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM