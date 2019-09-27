Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal

Photo: Variety

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she got involved in the Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct investigation because she felt “it was time.”

The actress, who worked in Weinstein-produced movies such as Emma and Shakespeare in Love, spoke to the Today show about her experience. Even though Paltrow said she was scared, “I really felt like it was time,” she explained.

Paltrow came into the spotlight recently after journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor revealed in their recently published book that Paltrow was a “crucial source” when investigating the Weinstein scandal.

“I also having a teenage daughter, who is the love of my life,” Paltrow told the host of the show, “I worry about her going into the workplace, and feeling like if there was ever a chance that, you know, there could be a cultural shift on this stuff, I wanted to participate in it.”

The actress further added that she felt “proud” to have played a “small part in it”.

Kantor and Twohey separately told the Today Show: “Gwyneth was actually one of the first people to get on the phone, and she was determined to help this investigation even when Harvey Weinstein showed up to a party at her house early.”

A 2017 New York Times report accused the movie producer of decades of sexually assaulted and harassing women. Weinstein is to go on trial next year.