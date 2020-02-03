Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 03 2020
Marvel drops a treat for fans with Black Widow's new Super Bowl trailer

Excitement was going through the roof all over the weekend as Marvel Studios' released a new trailer for the upcoming Black Widow prequel during the Super Bowl.

Marvel buffs were in for some major treat over the weekend after the Scarlett Johansson-starrer dropped another trailer that elevated the excitement for all fans anticipating the release of the prequel.

The film takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War [2016] and Avengers: Infinity War [2018], giving a glimpse of Natasha Romanoff’s origin story.

The Cate Shortland-directorial will feature our favourite assassin in the midst of a mission that puts her face to face with her past while also bringing in central figures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans may already be familiar with, which include the Red Guardian Yelena Belova — who plays Natasha’s sister — as well as Melina Vostokoff.

Apart from Johansson, the Marvel Studios' film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Oliver Richters.

The film will see the light of day on May 1, 2020.

