Huraira perishes as India draws first blood in U-19 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final in Potchefstroom.

The Green Shirts have already lost their opening wicket, with the batsman departing being Mohammad Huraira, who had scored a fifty on debut in the previous match and was the player of the match.

Line-ups

India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Divyaansh Saxena, 3 Tilak Verma, 4 Priyam Garg (capt), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Siddhesh Veer, 7 Atharva Ankolekar, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Sushant Mishra, 10 Kartik Tyagi, 11 Akash Singh

Pakistan: 1 Haider Ali, 2 Mohammad Huraira, 3 Rohail Nazir (capt, wk), 4 Fahad Munir, 5 Qasim Akram, 6 Mohammad Haris 7 Irfan Khan, 8 Abbas Afridi, 9 Tahir Hussain, 10 Amir Ali, 11 Mohammad Amir Khan