Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have had a hostile history in the past over a song lyric

Kanye West is one personality who somehow always manages to spark controversy after every few days.

The latest muddle the rapper seems to be tangled in was an unearthed leaked video that brings back the feud he shares with pop sensation Taylor Swift. While the two have had a hostile history, it took an extensive period of time for Swift to get vindication of Kanye’s ploys to finally come to surface.

The freshly-leaked video shows an unedited phone call between the two nemeses as it shows Swift expressing her uneasiness about the lyric that was previously featured in a Kanye West song Famous.

The lyric was as follows: “For all my Southside [expletive] as that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have [expletive] Why? I made that [expletive] famous ([expletive]) I made that [expletive] famous.”

After Swift expressed her hurt over the sly dig publicly during her Grammy’s speech, West later claimed that he had gotten the singer’s permission before throwing in the negative reference.

In the leaked video Taylor can be heard asking: “Is it going to be mean?” while Kanye assures her that it won’t be.

She then proceeds to ask him to let her hear the song if he seeks her blessing. However, the lyrics he shared with the Lover crooner were not the same ones that ended up in the song.

More From Entertainment:

Iman Ali claims she was offered to romance SRK in 'Raees' before Mahira Khan

Iman Ali claims she was offered to romance SRK in 'Raees' before Mahira Khan
Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears
Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family
Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded
Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes

Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes
Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus

Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus
Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video

Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video
Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown
Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare

Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare

Latest

view all