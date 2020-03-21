Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have had a hostile history in the past over a song lyric

Kanye West is one personality who somehow always manages to spark controversy after every few days.

The latest muddle the rapper seems to be tangled in was an unearthed leaked video that brings back the feud he shares with pop sensation Taylor Swift. While the two have had a hostile history, it took an extensive period of time for Swift to get vindication of Kanye’s ploys to finally come to surface.

The freshly-leaked video shows an unedited phone call between the two nemeses as it shows Swift expressing her uneasiness about the lyric that was previously featured in a Kanye West song Famous.

The lyric was as follows: “For all my Southside [expletive] as that know me best. I feel like me and Taylor might still have [expletive] Why? I made that [expletive] famous ([expletive]) I made that [expletive] famous.”

After Swift expressed her hurt over the sly dig publicly during her Grammy’s speech, West later claimed that he had gotten the singer’s permission before throwing in the negative reference.

In the leaked video Taylor can be heard asking: “Is it going to be mean?” while Kanye assures her that it won’t be.

She then proceeds to ask him to let her hear the song if he seeks her blessing. However, the lyrics he shared with the Lover crooner were not the same ones that ended up in the song.