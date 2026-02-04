Timothee Chalamet earns applause after addressing high ticket prices

Timothee Chalamet wins fans over at 'Marty Supreme' premiere with heartfelt statement

Timothee Chalamet expressed gratitude to his French fans who showed up for the Marty Supreme premiere despite the skyrocketing price of the tickets.

The 30-year-old actor acknowledged the unfair economic barrier placed against the movie, and speaking in French, told fans that the prices which went up to €50 (£43)“had nothing to do with me. I’m not getting any money from it, I would have liked for it to be free.”

The comments sparked an applause from fans at the the Le Grand Rex theatre on Tuesday, February 3, and online as the clip made rounds on social media.

The Dune star hosted a panel discussion before the screening, along with director Josh Safdie and the co-writer Ron Bronstein.

“There is a big cinema culture in France. And even if the film is successful in the United States, it’s a miracle movie,” Chalamet told his Parisian fans, honouring the French people who “love movies.”

Safdie, for his part, told the audience that the part the Ladybird actor plays in the movie was written for him, reflecting on his first meeting with the Golden Globe winner. “I met him when he was in his early 20s, and I met a young man who had eyes bigger than his head. I met a young man who was present in the room but not where he wanted to be, and I met Timmy Supreme.”

While the Wonka star appeared emotional, Safdie continued, “I met a kid who had a vision for himself. He could see the world, he could see the arts, but he was so far away. He needed to be at the center.”

Marty Supreme, which has already earned critical and commercial acclaim in the United Sates, will be released across theatres in France on February 18.