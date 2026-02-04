 
Children's YouTube star Danny Go! shares heartbreaking news

Danny Go!’s son was born with Fanconi Anemia

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 04, 2026

Beloved children’s entertainer Danny Go! announced the cancellation of his 2026 tour after revealing that his eldest son, Isaac, is battling stage 3 cancer.

The YouTube star, whose real name is Daniel Coleman, took to Instagram to share the emotional update with fans February 3.

“As some of you may know, my oldest son Isaac was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer this past month. As a result, we’ve made the decision to cancel our tour plans for 2026. Dancing with so many of you in person over the last 18 months has been a true joy & we hope to get another tour rolling when the time is right,” he wrote.

Coleman, who has built a following of more than 4 million subscribers with his upbeat, family-friendly videos, assured fans that while live performances are on hold, he will continue creating content.

“We’re going to keep making videos, writing books, developing toys and sharing other exciting things as much as we can this year. We love what we do & it’s an honor to be a part of you and your kids’ lives.”

Isaac’s diagnosis came after a lifelong battle with Fanconi Anemia, a rare inherited condition that affects bone marrow and other parts of the body.

Coleman explained that while cancer was always a possibility due to the condition, the news still came as a devastating shock.

Doctors initially attempted surgery in January but later confirmed the cancer had spread more aggressively than scans had indicated.

Despite the difficult journey ahead, Coleman emphasized his family’s determination to fight the illness step by step.

“We’re taking it a step at a time and addressing the cancer aggressively,” he said.

