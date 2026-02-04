‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington shares secret to his successful marriage

Kit Harington believes the secret to his nearly eight-year marriage with Rose Leslie lies in love, honesty and teamwork.

In a recent interview with Mr. Porter, the 39-year-old actor opened up about how he and Leslie, who share two children, navigate life’s challenges together.

“Rose and I are very caring of each other,” he explained. “We’re very loving, and tactile, and we make sure we tell each other that we love each other.”

Best known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Harington described his wife as “the most genuine soul”.

He credited her with standing by him through difficult times including his struggles with alcohol.

“I’m very, very lucky. Rose was there through all of the hard stuff, and she’s been through some journeys with me. But it has truly worked out.”

That support was especially evident during his recent role as addict Sir Henry in HBO’s Industry.

Knowing the storyline would be emotionally heavy, Leslie stepped in to balance family life.

While working on a play in Stratford, she told Harington, “OK, you take the kids while you’re filming in Cardiff.”

For the actor, returning home to his children after long filming days became a grounding force.

“Anything dark I’d had to deal with during the day was gone... I’d get home and be a dad.”

Harington has been candid about his past reliance on alcohol and his decision to enter rehab in 2019.

He now says sobriety reshaped his life, allowing him to embrace fatherhood and marriage more fully.

“My life is better like this,” he reflected. “I think it all happened just at the right time. I’d made some choices, and then everything fell into place… I think that my kids met me at the right time.”

For Harington, the real secret to a lasting marriage isn’t avoiding hardship.

It is facing it together with love and resilience.