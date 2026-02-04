Jason Kelce promises wife Kylie drastic transformation on one condition

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce share rare insights into their phenomenal chemistry

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce have been together for more than a decade, and the couple has seen each other through thick and thin, but their physical appearances have remained rather unchanged.

The 38-year-old sports star and the retired golf coach shared candid insights into their relationship in a new Super Bowl campaign, Don’t Settle For Meh, including the fact that Kylie has never met her husband’s chin.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre has been rocking his iconic beard for years and it became the butt of the joke during their commercial as his wife jokes, "What if your beard was just 'meh?' which he immediately shuts down, saying, “Too far.”

When asked if he would ever consider showing Kylie his chin, shaving off the strong beard covering it, Jason told People Magazine that he has only one condition.

"I'd probably have to lose about 50 pounds for me to feel comfortable shaving it. It hides a lot of rolls and folds that I certainly enjoy masking, so yeah, it would take some poundage loss," said the New Heights co-host.

Sharing her longtime relationship with the beard, Kylie chimed in, "The entire time that we've been together, there has been a beard there of some kind."

This comes after Kylie recently offered a glimpse into the early days of their relationship during her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. The mom of four who tends to keep her personal life private, told fans that she was the one to confess her love first for Jason, in the early days of their relationship.