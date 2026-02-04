Quinton Aaron's family to investigate his wife after hospitalisation

Margarita denies any wrongdoing amid allegations by her in-laws

Quinton Aaron’s family is raising serious questions about the actor’s wife following his recent medical emergency.

According to a statement shared with Us Weekly, relatives of The Blind Side star say they have uncovered “alarming details” about Margarita Aaron after Quinton was hospitalised and placed on life support earlier this month.

In a statement provided to the outlet on Tuesday, February 3, the Aaron family said, “Since the health crisis of our beloved family member Quinton Aaron, we have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse.” The family added, “We as a family believe Margarita isn’t who she claimed to be to us. This has caused us to want to investigate her further.”

Quinton’s cousin Asia, alleged that Margarita has been married to another man “for 34 years.”

Margarita, however, denied wrongdoing while speaking to TMZ, saying she and Quinton “got spiritually married” in December 2024. The outlet also reported that Margarita holds “no power of attorney” and has never made medical decisions on Quinton’s behalf.

That claim was disputed by Quinton’s brother, Jarred Aaron, who told TMZ he believed Margarita was involved in making “crucial and life-saving medical decisions.” In response, Margarita said, “If he’s saying I’m such a bad person, why does he live with me and Quinton?”

Jarred said he has not shared his concerns with his brother yet. “I genuinely fear for my brother’s life,” he said.

The family previously confirmed Quinton suffered a “spinal stroke” and said he is “alert, aware and recovering.” Notably, they also stressed that future updates would come only from “blood relatives,” urging the public to ignore misinformation.