Sunday Apr 26 2020
Kim Kardashian called out for cultural appropriation with ‘tikka’ pictures

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Netizens wasted no time in slamming Kim Kardashian and calling her out for cultural appropriation

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversies and it looks like the reality TV star has found herself ensnared in one yet again.

The fashion icon faced the wrath of social media users after she posted photos of herself donning a traditional piece of jewelry from the subcontinent, called a tikka.

After sharing the photos on Twitter, netizens wasted no time in slamming the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and calling her out for cultural appropriation.

Wearing a grey, skintight crop top with a maxi skirt, the fashionista added a bit of South Asian touch to her look with bangles and the tikka, and fans were not too pleased with the look.

One user said: “Now that you’ve stolen from south asian culture to fit your aesthetics, why don’t you donate to these countries if you appreciate their culture so much, Kim?”

Another added: “if anyone is defending this bc she’s half armenian- (her dad was a third gen wealthy armenian) armenians don’t wear bindhis/bindhanis. not all brown people are allowed to wear the same things. we’re not all the same. bindhis are sacred to hinduism/south asian cultures.”

This certainly doesn’t come as the first time the model has been under fire over cultural appropriation as last year too, she was slammed for wearing a tikka during a Sunday church service.

