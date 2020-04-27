Can't connect right now! retry
Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment

Idris Elba's comments came after he and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba tested positive for the coronavirus

Hollywood star Idris Elba had nettled the internet after he suggested the world should go into a yearly quarantine to reflect on the ongoing coronavirus.

The Thor actor has now come to his defense regarding his earlier statement that riled up quite a few people, saying his statement has been misinterpreted.

“I didn’t suggest an actual annual lock down. I suggested a way of remembrance annually,” he tweeted.

“The actual POINT was that agriculture and the rural poor will suffer long after this time. Focus don’t hocus,” he added.

Earlier, Idris had drawn criticism after he suggested in an earlier interview with Associated Press: “During the time of crisis, you know, you kind of want to be close to home, I think that the world should dedicate a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time and remember each other, I really do.”

“Other species use it, it’s called hibernation, but it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time,” he added.

The actor’s comments came after he and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba tested positive for the coronavirus in March and are currently in recovery in Los Angeles.

