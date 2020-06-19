Kate Middleton sheds light on how quarantine has taken a toll on mental health

Kate Middleton stressed upon the challenges of being under lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic in a recent conversation with school students.

During a virtual appearance from her home in Norfolk, the Duchess of Cambridge talked about the effects of the virus outbreak on mental health.

Speaking to the youngsters, Kate said, "We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset."

She added, "Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them. It's been a really difficult time for us all. But it's important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won't last forever."

Kate's insightful interaction also entailed a detailed discussion with the parents of the students.

She went on to share how, while being kind to others, people also need to be kind themselves.

"As we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too. This might be playing our favourite game, being outside, or talking to our friends. They all help with our mental wellbeing. Thank you for inviting me to speak to you today. Look after yourselves, reach out when you need help, and do your part to support those in need," the Duchess said.