Reese Witherspoon reveals surprising therapy that 'changed her whole life'

Reese Witherspoon recalls long-battle with 'high anxiety'

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about a therapy that changed her whole life.

While appearing for an interview on the Las Culturistas podcast, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed her struggle with high-anxiety.

“I'm a high-anxiety person,” the Legally Blonde actress admitted.

Recalling her anxiety attacks, she said, “It can be really highly performance-based. Like, you have to perform. You have to show up, which is a lot of my anxiety. I used to have panic attacks, bad panic attacks, like crying.”

Revealing how she tried the medication Ativan to treat her anxiety, Witherspoon explained, “It would make me feel like a zombie. I wasn't performing at the level I wanted to and I wasn't as funny.”

“I tried meditation, hard for me to listen. I also have, like, some ADD [the previous medical term for attention deficit disorder, now rolled into the term ADHD] stuff, so I can't listen to stuff for very long,” the 49-year-old added.

Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies actress credited neurolinguistic programming (NLP) for hypnosis that helped her in dealing with anxiety.

“I started doing some work with a hypnotist, and she actually works for this thing called neurolinguistic programming. So, it's called NLP. And she helped me realize that I was going to get the same result, but I could get rid of all the anxiety in the middle,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Reese Witherspoon has dealt with anxiety and depression her entire life and began therapy at age of 16, as per the BUMP .