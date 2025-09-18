Jimmy Kimmel's full statement that led to indefinite show suspension

Jimmy Kimmel's full statement from last late-night show

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel's television show indefinitely following political backlash over the host's remarks about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During the Monday, Sept. 15 episode, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was discussing the way some right-wing groups responded to the Sept. 10 shooting of Kirk, who was gunned down while speaking at Utah Valley University.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel began. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving,”

“On Friday, the White House flew the flags at half staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level, you can see how hard the president is taking this,” he continued.

Kimmel then mocked US President Donald Trump’s public reaction, playing a clip where Trump was asked how he was coping with the death of his “friend”.

Trump's response in the clip was straightforward. “I think very good, and by the way, right there where you see all the trucks, they just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House.”

The cameras then cut back to Kimmel. “Yes, he’s at the fourth stage of grief, construction,” the host quipped. Trump continued discussing the ballroom plans, saying the result would "be a beauty.”

“Demolition, construction,” Kimmel added. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?”

The comedian showed another Trump clip from Sept. 12’s Fox & Friends, where the former president again spoke about ballroom plans while recalling how he learned of Kirk’s death.

“When I heard it, I was in the midst of, you know, building a great — for 150 years they’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House, right? They don’t have a ballroom; they have to use tents on the lawn for President Xi when he comes over. If it rains, it's a wipeout,” Trump said.

Trump recalled he was with the architects planning the "incredible" design for the ballroom when someone entered and told him, "'Charlie Kirk is dead.'” The president said he was shocked over the news.

Returning to camera, Kimmel joked, “And then we installed the most beautiful chandelier—sconces you wouldn’t believe. There’s something wrong with him, there really is.”

"Why are we building a $200 million ballroom in the White House? Is it possible he's doing it intentionally so we can be mad about that instead of the Epstein list? By the time he's out of office, the White House will have slot machines and a water slide."

Kimmel also mocked Vice President JD Vance for blaming the political left without evidence. He pointed to research showing most extremist violence in the US comes from far-right groups, rubbishing Vance’s claims as “complete nonsense.”

In response to Kimmel's Monday and Tuesday episodes, Nexstar Media, one of the largest U.S. station owners, said it would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! nationwide, calling his remarks “offensive and insensitive.”

Doubling down on the announcement, Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the most ABC affiliates, announced plans to air a tribute to Kirk during Kimmel’s timeslot.

Trump praised the decision to suspend Kimmel's show, calling it “great news for America” and congratulating ABC for its “courage.”