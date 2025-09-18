Rita Ora playfully jokes about Sabrina Carpenter's global fame

Rita Ora has playfully suggested that Sabrina Carpenter has become harder to reach since rising to international stardom.

Speaking on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, the I Will Never Let You Down singer recalled how she once invited Carpenter, to a New Year’s Eve party before the younger star’s breakout hit Espresso catapulted her to global fame last year.

“She came and it was amazing,” Rita said. “I think it was like the peak before Espresso, and you can’t get hold of Sabrina anymore. It was that time she would text me back.”

However, Ora quickly clarified that her comments were tongue-in-cheek, insisting she had exaggerated, “No, I get it. I’m busy too. I’m exaggerating. She does text me back. She’s so sweet.”

According to Daily Mail, the remarks came a year after Ora fueled speculation of a collaboration between the two singers when she posted throwback photos of them partying together at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, where she co-hosted alongside Carpenter.

Fans at the time were convinced the snaps hinted at an upcoming joint project.

Carpenter, who has since stirred headlines for the provocative artwork of her Man’s Best Friend album, continues to dominate pop culture following the success of Espresso.

Ora, meanwhile, has recently made news for a planning dispute with neighbors over her proposed gym build at her £7.5 million London mansion.