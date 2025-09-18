Melissa Gorga responds to Teresa Giudice's 'strange' reconciliation claim

Melissa Gorga has dismissed the rumors of a potential reconciliation with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

The 46-year-old TV personality opened up about her estranged relationship with Teresa while speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, September 17.

“The truth is, for the last year, the door has been closed,” she told the outlet. “[Giudice] has said out loud on multiple platforms, podcasts, whatever it might be, that the door is closed."

"So, the truth is, I’m just confused why it might be opening or cracking a little bit," added The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum.

This comments come after Teresa hinted at her willingness to make amends with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife.

During a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, the 53-year-old TV star faced the question of whether they could once again "co-exist" as a happy family.

To which, Teresa cheekily replied, “Never say never.”

Her daughter Gia Giudice then elaborated, “I think everyone can co-exist. Just put your ‘big girl’ panties on and be mature.”

“I think the viewers would wanna see that, too,” said the Next Gen NYC star. “I think there’s nothing more [to fight over] just because it’s been going on for so long."

"So, obviously, they’re gonna wanna see some sort of resolution," added Gia.